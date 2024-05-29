Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Saudi Arabia Condemns Israel’s Actions in Gaza as “Continuous Genocidal Massacres”


In a strongly worded statement, the Saudi Foreign Ministry has accused Israel of committing “continuous genocidal massacres” in Gaza, specifically targeting “the tents of defenseless Palestinian refugees in Rafah.”

The statement marks a significant escalation in Riyadh’s rhetoric against Israel, as normalization talks have faltered. Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu has refused to commit to a credible path toward a future Palestinian state, a key demand in the normalization talks.

The Saudi Foreign Ministry condemned Israel’s “continuous blatant violations of all international and humanitarian resolutions, laws, and norms,” which it says have exacerbated the humanitarian crisis faced by the Palestinians.

The ministry urged the international community to “stop the massacres” and “hold those responsible accountable.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



One Response

Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Bombs Used in Deady Rafah Strike, Are US-Made GBU-39 Bombs Designed To Reduce Casualties

National Security Adviser: “War In Gaza Will Last For At Least Another 7 Months”

ALARMING VIDEO: Hamas Terrorists Fire At Jewish Yishuv Near Netanya

H’YD: 3 IDF Soldiers Killed In Explosion In Booby-Trapped Building

Nikki Haley Writes “FINISH THEM” On IDF Tank Shell On Visit To Israel

Meta Blocks Popular Hungarian Daf Yomi Shiur, Sparking Accusations of Antisemitism

WATCH: Jerry Seinfeld Becomes Emotional During Interview About Witnessing Oct. 7 Aftermath

UNGRATEFUL: Government Report Slams Netanyahu For Covid-Era Deal With Pfizer To Get Vaccines To Israel

Netanyahu To Troops: “This Is The Iron Wall Of The State Of Israel”

LAKEWOOD: Child Ejected From Vehicle In Serious Crash [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network