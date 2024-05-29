Saudi Arabia Condemns Israel’s Actions in Gaza as “Continuous Genocidal Massacres”

In a strongly worded statement, the Saudi Foreign Ministry has accused Israel of committing “continuous genocidal massacres” in Gaza, specifically targeting “the tents of defenseless Palestinian refugees in Rafah.”

The statement marks a significant escalation in Riyadh’s rhetoric against Israel, as normalization talks have faltered. Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu has refused to commit to a credible path toward a future Palestinian state, a key demand in the normalization talks.

The Saudi Foreign Ministry condemned Israel’s “continuous blatant violations of all international and humanitarian resolutions, laws, and norms,” which it says have exacerbated the humanitarian crisis faced by the Palestinians.

The ministry urged the international community to “stop the massacres” and “hold those responsible accountable.”

