El Al Profit Hits Record $80.5 Million In One Quarter With Ticket Prices Through The Roof


El Al Israel Airlines has reported a profit of $80.5 million in the first quarter of 2024, a huge turnaround from a net loss of $34.4 million in the same period last year. This marks the best-ever financial results in a single quarter for the company.

The Israeli carrier has benefited from the war, which led to the cancellation of flights by many foreign airlines, making El Al a “de facto” monopoly on many major routes to and from Israel. As a result, El Al’s passenger traffic increased, with the airline responsible for 62% of the passenger traffic at Ben Gurion airport in Q1 2024, up from 22% in Q1 2023.

El Al’s revenue also surged 48% to $738 million in Q1 2024, exceeding the revenue of the traditionally strong summer quarters. The company expects the strong demand to continue in Q2 2024, with a projected 4% increase in revenue per seat kilometer.

