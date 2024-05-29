Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Bombs Used in Deady Rafah Strike, Are US-Made GBU-39 Bombs Designed To Reduce Casualties


Investigations by CNN and The New York Times have revealed that the bombs used in Israel’s strike near Rafah on Sunday, which killed dozens of Palestinians, were GBU-39s, a type of munition manufactured in the United States. Analysis of debris from the bomb, including identification numbers and the tail actuation system, confirmed the type of munition used.

According to a report by The New York Times, American officials have encouraged Israel to use GBU-39s, which are designed to be more precise and reduce civilian casualties.

The IDF confirmed yesterday that two bombs were used in the strike, each containing 17 kg of explosives, which matches the specifications of the GBU-39.

