WATCH: Lindsey Graham To Bibi: “The ICJ President Is A Raving Antisemite”

Senator Lindsey Graham, who is currently visiting Israel for his fifth time since October 7th, met with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem on Wednesday.

Graham told Netanyahu during the meeting: “This is one of the most challenging times for Israel since its founding. There are so many problems and challenges to overcome, but one problem you will never have to worry about is America. I promise that we will do all we can to hold the ICC accountable for this outrage against the people of Israel – a slap in the face of your judiciary.”

“To the International Court of Justice — you are a joke. The head judge of the ICJ is a raving anti-Semite.”

The president of the ICJ is Nawaf Salam, a Lebanese judge who has made many anti-Israel statements in the past. In 2015, he tweeted “Israel Occupation of Gaza & the West Bank: UNHAPPY BIRTHDAY TO YOU – 48 YEARS OF OCCUPATION.”

Additionally, his appointment as president of the ICJ coincided directly with the first hearing on South Africa’s genocide lawsuit against Israel in January 2024.

On Tuesday, Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana accompanied Graham to view one of the rocket parts that hit Israel during the Iranian attack as well as one of the kibbutzim ravaged by Hamas terrorists on October 7th.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)