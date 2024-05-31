Biden Unveils New Hostage Deal Proposal, Urges Hamas To Accept

President Joe Biden has announced a comprehensive new proposal to end the Israel-Hamas conflict, urging Hamas to accept the deal that he says would bring all hostages home, ensure Israel’s security, and pave the way for a better future for both Israelis and Palestinians.

The proposal, green-lit by Israel and transmitted to Hamas by Qatar, has three phases. The first phase would last six weeks, during which there would be a full ceasefire, withdrawal of Israeli forces from populated Gaza areas, and the release of hostages, including women, the elderly, and the wounded, in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners. American hostages would be among those released in this first stage.

Additionally, the remains of hostages who have been killed would be returned to their families, bringing closure to their grief. Palestinian civilians would return to their homes and neighborhoods, and humanitarian assistance would surge with 600 trucks carrying aid into Gaza daily.

During the first phase, Israel and Hamas would negotiate arrangements for a permanent end to hostilities. The subsequent negotiations will be difficult, but the proposal allows for an extension beyond six weeks if talks continue. The US, Egypt, and Qatar would ensure these talks continue until an agreement is reached.

Once terms are finalized, phase two would begin, releasing all remaining living Israeli hostages, including male soldiers, and Israeli forces would withdraw from Gaza. If Hamas commits to its obligations, the temporary ceasefire would become permanent.

Finally, in phase three, a major reconstruction plan for Gaza would commence, and the final remains of killed hostages would be returned to their families.

President Biden urged Hamas to accept this comprehensive proposal, saying, “That’s the offer that’s now on the table.”

