The Biggest Event of the Year: Watch Oorathon Live

Tune in for exciting and inspiring programming THIS MOTZAEI SHABBOS with Joey Newcomb and Duvy Meisels, kumzitz and stories, an all-new game show Farbrengable Chairs featuring all of your favorite Jewish personalities, winner wakeups at 3 am, and even a chance to talk to Fiveish!

 

It’s not too late to get those tickets in— you’ll have a chance to win from over $650,00 in prizes at only $5 a ticket. Enter now at oorahauction.org!

 

Streaming all night long this Motzaei Shabbos on WSNR 620 AM Metro NY , WVIP 93.5 FM HD2 Metro NY, WJPR 1640 AM HP,Edison NJ, and WMDI 107.9 FM Lakewood. You can also call 718-557-0505 to listen, or better yet, watch live at oorahauction.org where you can still enter to win up until they draw the winners!

WATCH HERE!




