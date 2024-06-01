Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
WATCH: IDF Drone Scans Gaza Home, Finds Massive Booby-Trapped Barrels Inside


The Nachal Brigade Combat Team, under the command of the 162nd Division, has made significant progress in its ongoing operations against terrorist operatives and infrastructure in the Rafah area.

Among the incidents the troops were recently involved in included one in which they sent a drone to scan a suspicious home, finding it be booby-trapped with large barrels ready to explode.

In other parts of the operation, the soldiers have uncovered large caches of weapons, including a rocket launcher with six launchers aimed at Israeli territory, and a weapons storage facility containing dozens of grenades, explosives, AK-47s, ammunition, and combat vests.

The soldiers have also discovered multiple tunnel shafts in the area, engaging and eliminating terrorists in intense underground combat.

The Brigade’s Fire Control Center has destroyed dozens of terrorist infrastructure sites, including positions from which anti-tank fire was carried out towards IDF troops, weapons storage facilities, sniper posts, and terrorist operatives who posed a threat to IDF troops.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



