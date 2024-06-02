NOBODY CARES: Bernie Sanders Boycotting “War Criminal” Bibi’s Speech To Congress, Calls Invitation A “Sad Day”

Self-loathing Jewish Senator Bernie Sanders has announced he will boycott Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech to a joint meeting of Congress, labeling him a “war criminal” who should not be given a platform.

Netanyahu was invited Friday by leaders from both parties, including House Speaker Mike Johnson, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

“It is a very sad day for our country that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been invited… to address a joint meeting of the United States Congress,” Sanders said.

“Benjamin Netanyahu is a war criminal. He should not be invited to address a joint meeting of Congress. I certainly will not attend.”

Sanders has been a vocal critic of Israel’s military offensive against Hamas, arguing that it has broken international law and should not receive further US foreign aid. He has also asserted a strawman argument that Israel cannot “destroy the entire people” in Gaza – which it is very obviously not doing.

Netanyahu has accepted the invitation to address Congress, eager to present “the truth” about Israel’s “just war” to the American people and the world.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)