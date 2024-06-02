Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
BAD NEWS FOR TRUMP: Half Of Independent Voters Think He Should Drop Out After Guilty Verdict


A poll conducted by Morning Consult on Friday has shed light on how voters are responding to the historic guilty verdict against Donald Trump for falsifying business records. The poll’s findings indicate that a substantial number of Republicans and Independents believe Trump should withdraw from the presidential race, while a majority of registered voters approve of the jury’s decision.

According to the poll, 54% of registered voters either “strongly” or “somewhat” approve of the guilty verdict, compared to 34% who disapprove. Notably, 49% of Independents and 15% of Republicans think Trump should end his campaign due to the conviction.

In a hypothetical one-on-one matchup with President Biden, the poll found the race to be effectively tied nationally, with Biden at 45% and Trump at 44%.

While a majority of voters agree with the guilty verdict, the poll revealed that 49% believe Trump should receive probation, whereas 44% think he should go to prison. Additionally, 68% of registered voters believe the punishment should be a fine.

The poll also exposed deep-seated distrust in the criminal justice system. 75% of Republican voters reported feeling less confident in the system following the verdict. Moreover, 77% of GOP voters and 43% of Independents believe the conviction was motivated by a desire to harm Trump’s political career.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



  Well, the REALLY bad news is that the other 50% of independent voters believe he should continue to run for President after the conviction.

