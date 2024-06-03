Israeli Native Yeshayahu Dayan Shot And Killed By Homeless Man He Invited Into His Reno, Nevada Home

An Israeli Jew was tragically killed in a fight that turned into a deadly shooting in Reno, Nevada, this past Wednesday. Police said they responded to Comstock Drive, where they found one man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was rushed to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The deceased has since been identified as Yeshayahu Dahan, a 39-year-old Israeli native who was residing in the United States. According to a report from B’Chadrei Chareidim, Yeshayahu z”l had kindly invited a homeless man to live in his home. However, following multiple incidents, Yeshayahu asked the man to leave, but he refused. This led to a dispute and then an outright fight, during which the man shot and fatally injured the Israeli.

According to local media reports, the homeless man remained at the scene and cooperated with the police, who later determined that it was not a murder but an act of self-defense.

Dayan’s family subsequently arranged for the body to be repatriated to Israel for Kevurah, with the Levaya taking place on Sunday in Beit Shemesh.

