Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

DAY AFTER? After Israel Asked Clan To Rule Gaza, Hamas Beheaded Its Leader


A secret Israeli plan to persuade a Gazan clan to rule the Gaza Strip after the war abruptly ended after Hamas beheaded its leader, the UK’s Telegraph reported, based on an Israeli intelligence source.

The same source related a similar incident that occurred two months ago when Israel encouraged the Doghmush clan to assist Israel in distributing humanitarian aid. Hamas terrorists promptly entered the clan’s compound and beheaded its leader. The next day, all clans in Gaza made a joint statement announcing their support for Hamas.

The incidents prove the fact that contrary to the pressure exerted by the US on Israel, it’s impossible for the war cabinet to make decisions for the “day after” before Hamas is eliminated.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

NORTH ON FIRE: 120K More Israelis Targeted by Hezbollah, 2,500 Acres Of Land Burned

The Forgotten Hostage: Journalist Jake Turx Hunts For Jewish Man Missing For 31 Years [VIDEO]

Israeli Native Yeshayahu Dayan Shot And Killed By Homeless Man He Invited Into His Reno, Nevada Home

HY”D: IDF Announces Four Hostages Were Murdered By Hamas In Gaza

Jewish Mispallelim Enter Shechem, 1 Almost Lynched By Arabs

Suspicion Grows That Major Jerusalem Fire Was Arson

THANKS BIDEN: Two NYPD Officers Shot By 19-Year-Old ILLEGAL MIGRANT In Queens

Mexico Elects Claudia Sheinbaum As Its 1st Jewish & 1st Female President

IDF Identifies Remains Of Dolev Yehud, H’yd, Murdered By Hamas On Oct. 7

Charedim Hold Protests Ahead Of Israeli High Court Decision On Draft Exemptions

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network