DAY AFTER? After Israel Asked Clan To Rule Gaza, Hamas Beheaded Its Leader

A secret Israeli plan to persuade a Gazan clan to rule the Gaza Strip after the war abruptly ended after Hamas beheaded its leader, the UK’s Telegraph reported, based on an Israeli intelligence source.

The same source related a similar incident that occurred two months ago when Israel encouraged the Doghmush clan to assist Israel in distributing humanitarian aid. Hamas terrorists promptly entered the clan’s compound and beheaded its leader. The next day, all clans in Gaza made a joint statement announcing their support for Hamas.

The incidents prove the fact that contrary to the pressure exerted by the US on Israel, it’s impossible for the war cabinet to make decisions for the “day after” before Hamas is eliminated.

