IDF Commandos Ambush & Kill 2 Terrorists Moments Before They Launch Shooting Attack

The IDF spokesperson announced Tuesday morning that IDF commandos eliminated two terrorists from Tulkarm overnight Monday as they were about to commit a shooting attack.

The two armed terrorists approached the seamline fence between the Palestinian Authority and Israel in order to carry out a shooting attack on Israeli yishuvim.

The IDF forces ambushed the terrorists and opened fire. A gun battle ensued which ended with the deaths of the terrorists.

The ambush comes after a series of shooting attacks at Israeli yishuvim by terrorists from the Tulkarm area.

Last week, Hamas terrorists from Tulkarm opened fire at Bat Hefer, a Jewish yishuv east of Netanya, and posted a video of the shooting on social media.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)