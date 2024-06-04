NEW FIRE IN TZFAS: IDF Forces Aid 30 Fire Crews, 16 Injured, Thousands Of Acres Go Up In Flames

Over 30 firefighting teams worked to quell massive fires that raged overnight Monday in northern Israel, assisted by the IDF’s Home Front Command forces, members of local standby units, and northern residents who fought to protect their homes from the flames.

Most of the fires were quelled by Tuesday morning but firefighters continued to fight flames in Keren Naftali in the Upper Galil.

But shortly after 9 a.m. on Tuesday, rocket and drone alert sirens began to blare again as Hezbollah launched barrages at northern Israel. After two drones were intercepted over Tzfas, a fire broke out in the nearby Birya forest from shrapnel from the interceptor missile. Two firefighting teams are at the scene working to quell the fire.

The interception over Tzfas:

The fire that broke out in the nearby Birya forest from the shrapnel of an interceptor missile:

Elad planes operate at the site of the fire in Keren Naftali:

Overnight Monday, some of the largest fires raged near Kiryat Shmona, Manara and Kibbutz Kfar Giladi, where 13 fire teams worked throughout the night preventing the fire from spreading to houses. Firefighter crews also worked near Amiad, where their main focus was preventing the fire from spreading toward the Kahal moshav.

The commander of the Tiveria fire station said early Tuesday morning: “The teams worked overnight with great intensity and determination for long hours. We worked to contain the fire in four sectors. It can be estimated that the fire consumed about 4000 dunams [990 acres].”

Almost 2,500 acres of land were also burned on Sunday as a result of Hezbollah rocket and drone launches.

Sixteen people were injured during the firefighting efforts. A Ziv Medical Center spokesperson stated on Tuesday morning that “during the night, 16 people (7 soldiers and 9 civilians) were brought to Ziv who were lightly injured while extinguishing the fires raging overnight in the Upper Galil. All suffered from breathing difficulties as a result of smoke inhalation and were treated by a team of internists led by Dr. Omar Nojidat. All were released during the early morning hours.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)