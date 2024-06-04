Shas Party, Goldknopf Announce: “We Will Support Hostage Release Deal”

The Shas party issued an official statement on Tuesday saying that it will support the hostage release deal proposal announced by President Joe Biden on Friday.

“At the party meeting that took place yesterday, the Israeli proposal for the hostage deal was discussed. At the end, the party decided to fully support the Israeli proposal, which includes far-reaching measures for the return of the hostages and the observance of the mitzvah of pidyon shevuim,” the statement said.

“Shas supports the proposal and encourages the Prime Minister and the War Cabinet to withstand all the pressures, bring the deal to a conclusion and save the lives of many of our brothers and sisters who are in צרה ובשביה.”

On Sunday, Housing Minister Yitchak Goldknopf met with the families of hostages and told them that the UTJ party will support any proposal that will bring about the release of the hostages.

After the meeting, Goldknopf said: “I told the representatives of the hostages’ families today that our position is that there is nothing greater than the value of life and the mitzvah of pidyon shevuim, since there is a real and tangible danger to their lives. Therefore, we’ll support any proposal that leads to the release of the hostages.”

Religious Zionist party chairman Betzalel Smotrich and Otzma Yehudit chairman Itamar Ben-Gvir have threatened to leave the government if Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu agrees to the deal outlined by Biden.

The actual terms of the deal that Israel agreed to are unclear, with some accusing President Biden of stretching the truth about what terms Israel agreed to and others accusing Netanyahu of agreeing to end the war before its goals are complete.

