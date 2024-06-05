Lieberman: “We’re On The Way To A Holocaust”

Yisrael Beiteinu chairman Avigdor Lieberman said on Wednesday morning that Iran is planning a holocaust for Israel in another two years.

Speaking in an interview with Army Radio, Liberman began with one of his characteristic attacks: “Apart from spouting slogans, Netanyahu did nothing on the Iranian issue – the failure there is bigger than on October 7.”

“We are amid an Iranian extermination plan,” Lieberman said, adding that Iran will soon have nuclear power, which will then provide it with the deterrence needed to attack Israel within two years.

“Israel will be attacked with the aim of destroying it from several fronts with tens of thousands of missiles at the same time. They are planning a holocaust for us in the next two years.”

“They are working there on a comprehensive attack plan on Israel. It’s not a secret, they don’t hide it. We’re on the way to a holocaust.”

Earlier this week, Lieberman was interviewed on Radio 103FM and made similar statements: “First of all, the State of Israel must understand that Iran is planning an all-out attack within two years, the entire axis of evil against the State of Israel.”

He elaborated by saying that it will be “a coordinated attack from Iran itself, from Lebanon by Hezbollah, from the Gaza Strip by Hamas, from Syria by Shiite militias from Iraq, from Yemen by the Houthis, and of course, they will try to flare up Yehudah and Shomron for us as well.”

