Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Hamas Claims 200+ “Civilians” Killed In Daring IDF Raid That Rescued 4 Hostages


Hospital officials in Hamas-controlled Gaza have reported a death toll of 210 Palestinians following Israel’s operation to rescue four hostages earlier today. However, these figures have not been verified and, as always, do not distinguish between terrorists and civilians.

According to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital spokesperson Khalil Degran, the hospital received the bodies of 109 Palestinians, including 23 children and 11 women. An additional 101 bodies were taken to Al-Awda Hospital, according to the hospital’s director.

The IDF has acknowledged that Palestinian civilians were killed during the operation, but attribute the blame to Hamas for holding hostages and engaging in combat within densely populated civilian areas.

In a press briefing, IDF Spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said, “We know of under 100 Palestinian casualties, but I cannot confirm how many of them were terrorists.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



3 Responses

  3. You hide hostages in densely populated civilian areas PURPOSELY, so that if / when the soldiers cone to rescue, there will be civilian casualties.

    And then you complain when these “Mu’ateneen” are killed.

Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

THE BAD IDEA IS BACK! US Central Command Reestablishes Temporary Pier For Gaza Aid Deliveries

DISGRACEFUL: UN Lumps Israel And Hamas Together On “List of Shame” For Rights Violations Against Children

GOOD RIDDANCE: IDF Rafah Airstrike Kills Senior Terrorist In Hamas’ General Security Force

Trump Opens Up To Dr. Phil: “Maybe I Could Use A Psychiatrist” [VIDEO]

‘DESCRIBING HIMSELF?’: Joe Biden Fires Back After Donald Trump Calls Him ‘Weak And Pathetic’

REJECTED: Hamas Leader Yahye Sinwar Turns Down Yet Another Deal That Could Lead To Peace

Half Of Hamas Forces Are Dead; Terrorists Switch To Guerilla Welfare

SHOCKING REVELATION: Longtime New Square Shabbos Goy Fired After Revealing He Is Jewish

TRAGEDY: 1-Year-OId Infant Niftar After Being Mistakenly Left In Hot Car In Sderot

DEADLY SHOTS? New Study Suggests Covid Vaccines May Be Behind Many Post-Pandemic Deaths

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network