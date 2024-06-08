Hamas Claims 200+ “Civilians” Killed In Daring IDF Raid That Rescued 4 Hostages

Hospital officials in Hamas-controlled Gaza have reported a death toll of 210 Palestinians following Israel’s operation to rescue four hostages earlier today. However, these figures have not been verified and, as always, do not distinguish between terrorists and civilians.

According to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital spokesperson Khalil Degran, the hospital received the bodies of 109 Palestinians, including 23 children and 11 women. An additional 101 bodies were taken to Al-Awda Hospital, according to the hospital’s director.

The IDF has acknowledged that Palestinian civilians were killed during the operation, but attribute the blame to Hamas for holding hostages and engaging in combat within densely populated civilian areas.

In a press briefing, IDF Spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said, “We know of under 100 Palestinian casualties, but I cannot confirm how many of them were terrorists.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)