CRY MORE: Egypt, Jordan Furious Over IDF’s Hostage Rescue Mission, Call For International Intervention

The Foreign Ministries of Jordan and Egypt have issued strong condemnations of the IDF operation in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, which successfully rescued four hostages held by Hamas.

Jordan’s Foreign Ministry slammed the operation as a “brutal Israeli attack” that “reflects the systematic targeting of Palestinian civilians” and violates international law. The statement called on the international community to take immediate action to stop Israel’s “war crimes” in Gaza and to compel the country to comply with international law.

Egypt’s Foreign Ministry also condemned the operation, citing unverified death tolls provided by Hamas officials that exceeded 200 Palestinian civilians. The statement denounced the operation as a violation of international law and called on the UN Security Council to intervene immediately to stop Israel’s “war against the Gaza Strip.”

Curiously, although not surprisingly, neither statement acknowledged the rescue of the four hostages, who were abducted by Hamas during the October 7 massacre.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)