Benny Gantz Reschedules Press Conference For Tonight, Expected To Announce He’s Quitting Government


National Unity Chairman Benny Gantz will address the media this evening at 8 p.m., following a last-minute cancellation of a planned news conference last night. The initial announcement was expected to confirm his party’s exit from the government, but was scrapped in light of yesterday’s successful rescue of four Israeli hostages from Gaza.

Despite the cancellation, sources indicate that National Unity still intends to leave the coalition due to Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s failure to address Gantz’s concerns. In a tweet, Netanyahu urged Gantz to remain in the government, stating that “now is the time for unity, not division.” Gantz responded by acknowledging the hostage rescue, but emphasized the need for responsible leadership and a clear vision for addressing Israel’s challenges.

Last month, Gantz issued an ultimatum to Netanyahu, threatening to withdraw from the coalition unless a agreed-upon vision for the Gaza conflict was presented by June 8.

National Unity has since submitted legislation to dissolve the Knesset, signaling the likely end of the alliance. However, the government remains stable with 64 seats in the Knesset, even without National Unity’s support.

