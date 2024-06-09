Parents Of Rescued Hostage Fly From Russia To Reunite With Their Son

The parents of rescued hostage Andrew Kozlov landed in Israel from Russia on Sunday and reunited with their son at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan.

Kozlov, 27, immigrated from Russia to Israel by himself only a few months before he was abducted.

When President Isaac Herzog called him following his rescue, Kozlov told him that he learned Hebrew during his captivity.

“I had plenty of time to practice Hebrew with my friends Shlomi and Almog [his fellow captives],” he said, laughing.

On Motzei Shabbos, Israel’s Foreign Ministry stated that the Consul in St. Petersburg, Russia accompanied Kozlov’s parents to the airport.

