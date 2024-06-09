Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Parents Of Rescued Hostage Fly From Russia To Reunite With Their Son


The parents of rescued hostage Andrew Kozlov landed in Israel from Russia on Sunday and reunited with their son at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan.

Kozlov, 27, immigrated from Russia to Israel by himself only a few months before he was abducted.

When President Isaac Herzog called him following his rescue, Kozlov told him that he learned Hebrew during his captivity.

“I had plenty of time to practice Hebrew with my friends Shlomi and Almog [his fellow captives],” he said, laughing.

On Motzei Shabbos, Israel’s Foreign Ministry stated that the Consul in St. Petersburg, Russia accompanied Kozlov’s parents to the airport.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

The IDF Needs Chareidim? Think Again: 4,000 Chareidim Tried To Enlist

“INNOCENT CIVILIANS:” Was Noa Argamani Held In Home Of MD & His Journalist Son?

Rescued Hostages Noa Argamani And Almog Meir Jan Share Harrowing Details Of Captivity in Gaza

MORE DETAILS: One Of The Most Complex & Daring Ops In IDF History

CRY MORE: Egypt, Jordan Furious Over IDF’s Hostage Rescue Mission, Call For International Intervention

Hamas Claims 200+ “Civilians” Killed In Daring IDF Raid That Rescued 4 Hostages

“גיבור ישראל:” Fallen Officer Also Saved Countless Lives On Oct. 7th

CHASDEI HASHEM: 4 Hostages Rescued Alive In Dramatic Op In Broad Daylight

THE BAD IDEA IS BACK! US Central Command Reestablishes Temporary Pier For Gaza Aid Deliveries

DISGRACEFUL: UN Lumps Israel And Hamas Together On “List of Shame” For Rights Violations Against Children

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network