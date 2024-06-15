Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Dramatic Footage: “Noa, We’re Taking You Home”


Israel Police on Motzei Shabbos published footage of the moments that Israeli security forces broke into the apartment where hostage Noa Argamani was being held.

“Noa, everything is all right. We’re taking you home,” one of the officers is heard saying. “You’re safe. We’re taking you to the car.”

The video continues in the car and the officers are heard saying: “We’re from Yamam and the Shin Bet. We’re taking you home. We’re very excited that you’re here and we’re proud of you.”

Noa is then heard saying: “I’m excited. I’m simply very afraid of the way back.”

The Yamam officers later said that Noa’s first question was: “Is my mother still alive?”

