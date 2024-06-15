H’YD: IDF Soldier Injured In Rafah Dies Of His Wounds

An IDF soldier critically wounded on Monday in Rafah died of his wounds on Shabbos, the IDF announced on Motzei Shabbos.

He was named as Sgt. Yair Roitman, H’Yd, 19, from Karnei Shomron. He served in the Givati Brigade.

He left behind his parents and five siblings.

Roitman was injured in an explosion in a booby-trapped building in Rafah that left four soldiers dead and six wounded.

His death increases the death toll of soldiers in the ground operation in Gaza to 308.

(YWN’s Jerusalem desk is keeping you updated after tzeis ha’Shabbos in Israel)