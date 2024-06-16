US Planned But Never Executed Special Forces Raid To Rescue Hamas Hostages

Plans for a potential US-led rescue operation were initially made in October, shortly after the outbreak of the war, when Hamas launched a surprise attack on southern Israel, killing nearly 1,200 people and taking over 250 hostages, including eight US citizens. However, the lack of specific information about the US hostages hindered the operation.

Since then, US officials from various agencies, including the State and Defense Departments, CIA, FBI, and Joint Special Operations Command, have been working in Israel to investigate Hamas attacks on US citizens and assist in hostage recovery efforts. The US intelligence assistance has provided Israel with capabilities it never had before, including highly detailed satellite imagery.

While there are limitations on how Israel can use US intelligence, there is no apparent enforcement mechanism in place. Additionally, using US intelligence to locate hostages inevitably enables Israel to target lower-level Hamas operatives as well, raising questions about the effectiveness of the agreement.

Ultimately, the United States played a significant role in Israel’s recent hostage rescue operation, providing crucial intelligence that helped locate and extract four American-Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza. According to a report by The Washington Post, US intelligence agencies provided Israel with overhead imagery, advanced imaging, and data analysis technologies, which were instrumental in planning the daylight rescue operation on June 8.

The operation, carried out by Israeli security forces, rescued Noa Argamani, Almog Meir Jan, Shlomi Ziv, and Andrey Kozlov from two separate apartments in the Nuseirat camp in central Gaza.

The US intelligence assistance was critical in locating the hostages, as Israel relied heavily on technology to gather information.

However, this dependence on technology has also been criticized for Israel’s lack of traditional human intelligence gathering methods, particularly in Gaza. The country has since increased its efforts to gather human intelligence, including interrogating detained Hamas operatives and scouring documents and digital files discovered during operations.

