3 Classmates From Shalavim Yeshivah Killed Together In APC Explosion


Three Hesder students from the third-year class of the Shalavim yeshivah lost their lives in the APC explosion in Rafah on Shabbos that killed eight soldiers.

The three soldiers are Sgt. Eliyahu Moshe Zimbalist, H’yd, 21, from Beit Shemesh, Sgt. Yakir Yaakov Levi, H’yd, 21, from Kibbutz Chofetz Chaim, and Sgt. Shalom Menachem, H’yd, 21, from Beit El.

The Rosh Yeshivah of Shalavim, Rav Michoel Yamar, said: “All three had something in common and that was to do what is good for Hashem and those around them, to give to Klal Yisrael. All three occupied themselves with endless giving and a desire to progress in avodas Hashem and giving to others.”

Yehi Zichram Baruch.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



