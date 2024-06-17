Whoops! Antisemitic Maldives Walks Back Ban On Israeli Tourists

Maldives, a tiny island country in Asia southwest of Sri Lanka and India, announced earlier this month that it is banning Israeli tourists from entering the country due to Israel’s war with Hamas.

However, it decided against the move after the committee formed to implement the ban realized that it would also affect millions of Israeli-Arabs.

Maldives Attorney General Ahmed Usham walked back the ban in a press conference last Thursday, saying that it would affect the millions of “Palestinians” with Israeli passports and the issue needs “further consideration.”

The Maldives, the smallest Muslim-majority country in the world, doesn’t seem to mind flashing its true antisemitic colors by admitting that Jews are the only people in the world who are held accountable for their government’s actions, with Arab citizens apparently not considered true Israelis.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)