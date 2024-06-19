Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
IDF Eases Restrictions On Gaza Border Communities Following New Security Assessment


The IDF Home Front Command has lifted some restrictions on residents of Gaza Strip border communities, following a new situational assessment. The decision comes after months of strict limitations on gatherings and educational activities in the region.

Since October 7, outdoor gatherings in all Gaza border communities had been capped at 100 people, and educational activities were prohibited. However, the IDF had previously lifted some of these restrictions in select communities.

Under the latest changes, several communities near the border will no longer have restrictions on educational activities, and gatherings can now be attended by up to 1,000 people. However, some communities will still have restrictions in place for educational activities, gatherings, workplaces, and essential economic activities.

The IDF has provided a list of the affected towns and emphasized that the changes are intended to ease restrictions on the home front while preserving human life and reinforcing agriculture, economy, and education.

