Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Hezbollah Leader Nasrallah Boasts of Forcing Israel to Divert Resources from Gaza


In a ceremony honoring slain Hezbollah commander Taleb Abdullah, also known as Abu Taleb, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah delivered a eulogy praising the slain terrorist.

Nasrallah also addressed the escalating conflict with Israel, claiming that Hezbollah’s continuous attacks have forced the Israeli army to divert resources from Gaza.

Nasrallah asserted that Israel has suffered significant economic losses due to the evacuation of towns on the northern border and the halt of agricultural and industrial activities in the area. He alleged that Israeli leaders are downplaying the extent of the damage to avoid putting pressure on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whose priority remains the war against Hamas in Gaza.

The Hezbollah leader also mocked Israel’s claim of having the strongest army in the region, pointing out that the IDF has not yet been able to completely dismantle Hamas forces in Rafah despite a ground operation lasting several weeks.

Nasrallah also claimed that Hezbollah does not seek “total war” but only operates in support of Hamas, and that Israel can only talk about waging such a war but is not capable of conducting it.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

HISTORIC: 5 Leading Gedolim From Eretz Yisroel To Visit America In Effort To Raise $100 Million For Yeshivos

NYPD Hunting For Miscreant Who Targeted “Zionists” On NYC Subway

Catskills Hatzalah Adds Two New Ambulances As Summer Season Kicks Off

Wall Street Journal: Biden Admin Delaying Sale Of F-15s To Israel

MI KIAMCHA YISROEL: Yeshivas Kaminetz Saves The Day When Bnos Leah PPY’s Air Conditioning Breaks Down – On Graduation Day!

$320 Million US-Built Pier Off Gaza “Largely Failed In Its Mission”

El Al Reinstates Discounted Shipping for Donations to Israeli War Effort After Public Outcry

White House Axes Strategic Meeting After Bibi Complains About Arms Restrictions

Yair Lapid: Pass Charedi Draft Bill Quickly, “People Will Die” If We Don’t

Israeli Police Nearly Cause Doctor To Go Blind With Water Cannon Blast

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network