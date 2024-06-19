Released Hostage Tells BBC: “I Don’t Believe In Peace Now, The World Hates Jews”

Ada Sagi, 75, who was abducted on October 7th from Kibbutz Nir Oz and released in the hostage deal in November, was a peace activist for decades, even learning Arabic to promote coexistence with her neighbors in Gaza.

However, her views have now changed forever, she told BBC. “I don’t believe in peace,” she said. “Hamas doesn’t want it.”

Sagi described how after she was abducted, she and other hostages were hidden in a home of a family with children but the next day they were taken to an apartment in Khan Younis because it was “dangerous.”

The apartment owner, a nurse, told them that his wife and children were sent to stay by his in-laws. Students were paid to guard them.

“I heard them say… 70 shekels [£14.82; $18.83] for a day,” she said. “It’s a lot of money in Gaza because they have no work. And if you have work that’s not with Hamas, it’s no more than 20 shekels for a day,” she said.

Before their release, she and other hostages were taken to a hospital in southern Gaza, Nasser Hospital, and told: “You are staying here.”

According to testimony from a number of hostages, at least ten hostages, of whom one is still in captivity, were held at Nasser Hospital.

Referring to the “innocent” Gazan civilians, she said: “People say that they are not involved. They’re involved… and getting money for each of us.”

Sagi added that after seeing the reactions of the world to Israel’s war in Gaza and the indifference to the plight of the hostages, she believes that most of the world hates Jews.

