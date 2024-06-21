WATCH: An Emotional Bracha Before Historic Trip Of Gedolim To The US

As YWN reported earlier this month, a special fund is being established to aid yeshivos and kollelim in Eretz Yisrael that are facing an unprecedented financial crisis after the government cut more than twenty percent of funding to yeshivos and kollelim across the entire Eretz Yisroel.

A historic trip to launch the fund will begin on Motzei Shabbos, with Rosh Yeshivas Slabodka HaGaon HaRav Dov Landau, HaMashgiach HaGaon HaRav Don Segal, the Rachamastrika Rebbe, Rosh Yeshivas Ahavat Shalom HaGaon HaRav Yaakov Hillel, and Rosh Yeshivas Meor HaTorah HaGaon HaRav Avraham Salim traveling to the United States.

Ahead of the trip, a meeting was held on Thursday evening at the home of HaRav Landau in Bnei Brak, with the participation of dozens of Roshei Yeshivos, including Rosh Yeshivas Chevron, HaGaon HaRav Dovid Cohen, Rosh Yeshivas Mir, HaGaon HaRav Eliezer Yehuda Finkel, the son of the Sanzer Rebbe and others.

HaRav Landau said at the meeting that’s it’s not easy for him to travel at his age but the the severe financial plight of the yeshivos leaves him with no choice. Toward the end of the event, the participants were moved when HaRav Dovid Cohen gave a spontaneous heartfelt bracha to HaRav Landau, holding his hand and saying: “Rabbeinu should have the koach to travel b’shalom and be the shaliach of the entire Olam HaTorah, to ensure the continuation of the Olam HaTorah now and b’ezras Hashem in the future. And in the zechus of the Torah that Rabbeinu will establish, the kavod and influence of the Torah should continue until the arrival of Moshiach.”

HaRav Landau responded: “Yashar Koach. Halavei that your brachos should be entirely fulfilled. I hope I’ll have Siyata Dishmaya to do what I have been tasked with.”

HaRav Cohen then concluded with an emotional Birchas Kohanim.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)