MINDBOGGLING: Manhattan DA Drops Criminal Charges Against Anti-Israel Demonstrators Who Stormed Columbia U.

Nearly all protesters charged with storming and occupying Columbia University’s campus during anti-Israel demonstrations won’t face criminal charges, Manhattan prosecutors announced Thursday.

District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office dismissed cases against 31 of 46 people charged with trespassing in Hamilton Hall after a dramatic April 30 NYPD raid. Prosecutors cited a lack of evidence, such as security video footage, to tie the students or staff to the building takeover.

“This is turnstile justice,” Michael Nussbaum, a 25-year member of the Jewish Community Relations Council of New York, told the NY Post. “This is a green light for chaos, a green light for destroying property.”

Manhattan Assistant District Attorney Stephen Millan said prosecutors had trouble moving forward with charges due to “extremely limited” video surveillance and no police injuries. The protesters wore masks, making it difficult to identify individual actions, the DA’s office added.

Students and staffers at Columbia, Barnard, or the Union Theological Seminary who had their charges dropped face disciplinary action by the school, which factored into the decision. Notorious protester Aidan Parisi, 27, a postgrad student, was among those whose cases were dismissed.

The lone remaining Hamilton Hall defendant is James Carlson, who faces hate crime, assault, and petit larceny charges for allegedly torching an Israel supporter’s flag and hitting the 22-year-old in the face with a rock. Prosecutors plan to move forward with charges against Carlson, dubbed a “wannabe bad boy.”

Defense attorney Matthew W. Daloisio argued that 14 individuals, including 12 unaffiliated with the Ivy League school, should have their cases tossed immediately, as no one was hurt or damaged property.

Police sources expressed disbelief, saying, “Lack of evidence? Apparently body-worn camera wasn’t enough?” and “We have a DA giving them what amounts to a mandate to push the envelope further now.”

Jeffrey Wiesenfeld, a former trustee on the governing board for CUNY, said it strained belief that authorities couldn’t identify anyone. “How can it be that you can’t identify a single person? It’s not acceptable and it’s not good for the city.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)