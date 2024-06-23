Prime Minister Netanyahu: “There’s Been A Dramatic Drop In US Arms Shipments”

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Sunday morning addressed the criticism against him for publicly condemning the Biden administration for restricting arms shipments to Israel.

Speaking at the weekly Cabinet meeting on Sunday morning, Netanyahu said: “I greatly appreciate the support of President Biden and the US administration for Israel. Since the beginning of the war, the US has given us support – in spirit and material means – both defense and attack means.”

“But about four months ago, there was a dramatic drop in the supply of arms from the US to Israel. For many long weeks we appealed to our American friends to speed up the shipments. We did this time and time again – at the highest levels, and at all levels, and I want to emphasize – we did this behind closed doors. We received all types of explanations but we didn’t get one thing – the basic situation didn’t change. Certain items arrived in trickles but the bulk of munitions were left behind.”

“After months of no change, I decided to express it publicly,” Netanyahu continued. “I did this based on years of experience, and knowing that this step is essential to change the situation. I expected that it would lead to personal attacks against me from home and abroad, as happened when I oppose the nuclear deal with Iran, as happened and continues to happen when I opposed time and time again the establishment of a Palestinian terror state, and as is happening now when I oppose ending the war, while leaving Hamas intact. But I am ready to suffer personal attacks for the sake of Israel’s security.”

“As prime minister of Israel, my job is to do everything to ensure that our heroic soldiers have the best means of combat.”

“In light of what I have heard in the last day, I hope and believe that this issue will be resolved in the near future. But I would like to emphasize, and I also said this to our American friends – we have one means and it has always tipped the scales: the bravery and determination of our soldiers – and with this weapon we will win.”

