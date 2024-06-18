Bibi Slams Biden Admin For Holding Back Arms As Israel “Fights For Its Life”

Following a report in Germany’s BILD that Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu warned U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken that the reduction in US military aid is encouraging Israel’s enemies — Iranian proxies, Hezbollah and Hamas — to continue their attacks and prolong the war, the Washington Post reported that two key Democrats finally agreed to support a major arms sale to Israel after months of delay.

On Tuesday afternoon, Netanyahu posted an English-language video message, slamming the Biden administration for withholding arms while Israel is involved in battles against its enemies.

“When Secretary Blinken was recently here in Israel, we had a candid conversation,” Netanyahu began. “I said I deeply appreciated the support the US has given Israel from the beginning of the war.”

“But I also said something else, I said it’s inconceivable that in the past few months, the administration has been withholding weapons and ammunitions to Israel. Israel, America’s closet ally, fighting for its life, fighting against Iran and our other common enemies.”

“Secretary Blinken assured me that the administration is working day and night to remove these bottlenecks. I certainly hope that’s the case. It should be the case. During World War II, Churchill told the United States, ‘Give us the tools, we’ll do the job.’ And I say, give us the tools and we’ll finish the job a lot faster.”

Former Ambassador to Israel David Friedman retweeted the video, commenting: “When President Trump was in office we had one overriding rule regarding our relationship with Israel: NO DAYLIGHT.”

“Current relationship is so unfortunate, Biden has adopted the worst policy coming at absolutely the worst time.”

“Give Israel what it needs! Israel’s victory is America’s victory!”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)