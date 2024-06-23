IDF Soldier Severely Injured From Hezbollah Suicide Drone

An IDF soldier was severely wounded on Sunday morning after Hezbollah launched several suicide drones at an IDF base in northern Israel near the yishuv of Ayelet HaShachar.

One drone was intercepted but several others struck the area, injuring the solider and igniting several fires.

The soldier was evacuated to the hospital for treatment. His family has been informed.

Earlier on Sunday, Hezbollah launched drones at a major Rafael defense factory on Sunday in an attack targeting the Lower Galil for the first time since October 8th. In a separate attack, Hezbollah launched an explosive drone at the yishuv of Beit Hillel.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)