Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

IDF Soldier Severely Injured From Hezbollah Suicide Drone


An IDF soldier was severely wounded on Sunday morning after Hezbollah launched several suicide drones at an IDF base in northern Israel near the yishuv of Ayelet HaShachar.

One drone was intercepted but several others struck the area, injuring the solider and igniting several fires.

The soldier was evacuated to the hospital for treatment. His family has been informed.

Earlier on Sunday, Hezbollah launched drones at a major Rafael defense factory on Sunday in an attack targeting the Lower Galil for the first time since October 8th. In a separate attack, Hezbollah launched an explosive drone at the yishuv of Beit Hillel.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Prime Minister Netanyahu: “There’s Been A Dramatic Drop In US Arms Shipments”

ESCALATION: IDF Downs Hezbollah Drone Near Rafael Defense Factory

BARUCH DAYAN HA’EMES: Petirah Of Torah Vodaas Mashgiach Harav Moshe Wolfson ZT”L

BD”E: Petirah Of Rav Avi Oberlander Z”L, Menahel At Yeshiva Heichal Hatorah

DETAILS & MAP: Kabbalas Panim For 6 Gedolei Eretz Yisroel To Take Place Sunday Evening In Lakewood

REMARKABLE: Misaskim LA’s Hashgacha In Bringing A Troubled Jew To Kever Yisroel

IDF Estimates: Hamas No. 4 Was Killed In A Targeted Strike

H’YD: IDF Announces Death Of Reserve Soldier In Gaza

TERROR IN ISRAEL: Israeli Man Murdered In Qalqilya

HILARIOUS: AOC Fights With Infamous Neo-Nazi After He Compliments Her

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network