Generator Sales Surge As Israelis Prepare For Potential War With Hezbollah

A stark warning from Israel’s top electricity official has sparked a rush on generator sales, as citizens prepare for the possibility of a full-scale war with Hezbollah.

According to Channel 12, the Machsanei Hashmal chain reported a 108% increase in generator sales on Friday, compared to normal Fridays. The chain’s website also saw a fivefold increase in searches for generators following comments by Shaul Goldstein, head of Israel’s Independent System Operator Ltd (NOGA).

Goldstein’s warning, made on Thursday, highlighted Israel’s unpreparedness for the damage its electricity infrastructure would sustain in the event of a war with Hezbollah. The Iranian-backed terror group is believed to possess approximately 150,000 rockets capable of targeting Israeli infrastructure.

The surge in generator sales was most prominent in Haifa and other northern towns, as well as Tel Aviv, Rishon Lezion, and Ashdod. These areas are considered most vulnerable to attack in the event of a conflict.

However, Goldstein later retracted his statements, telling the Kan public broadcaster, “I made irresponsible remarks that I shouldn’t have.”

