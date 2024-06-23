Trump Media Stock Plummets Nearly 50% In June, Costing Trump $2 Billion

Former President Donald Trump’s company, Trump Media, has experienced a drastic decline in stock value, plummeting nearly 50% since the start of June. This significant drop has resulted in a loss of over $2 billion in value for Trump, who owns 114,750,000 shares in the company.

Trump Media, which controls the social media platform Truth Social, had a valuation of $5.6 billion at the beginning of June. However, following Trump’s conviction on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records by a Manhattan jury, the company’s shares have been in a consistent decline.

On Thursday, Trump Media’s shares fell nearly 13% in a single trading session, reaching approximately $27.50 on the Nasdaq by midday. This marks a significant drop from the company’s price at the start of June, which was trading at over $49 a share.

The continued downfall of the stock represents a substantial loss for Trump, who is the majority owner of the company. Throughout the week, the stock has seen an accelerated decline, with a near 10% fall on the previous trading day.

