WATCH: IDF Raids And Demolishes Hamas Training Complex In Rafah [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]


In a series of precise and intelligence-based operations, the soldiers of the 162nd Division have continued to target and eliminate armed terrorists and destroy terrorist infrastructure in the Rafah area.

In a recent raid, the 401st Brigade Combat Team targeted the ‘Abu Said’ Compound, a training facility for the Hamas Tel al-Sultan Battalion. The operation resulted in the discovery of the office of Commander Mahmoud Hamdan, as well as weapons storage facilities and multiple tunnel shafts. The tunnel shafts are currently being examined and destroyed.

The IDF also dismantled the compound, and in the surrounding area, soldiers raided the office of Yasser Nett, the Commander of Rocket and Missile Fire in Hamas’ Rafah Brigade. Nett has been responsible for numerous projectiles fired into Israeli territory and against IDF troops.

In a parallel operation, the soldiers targeted a military compound used for training Hamas terrorist operatives. The raid yielded large quantities of weapons, several tunnel shafts used to carry out attacks against IDF troops, and valuable intelligence documents.

