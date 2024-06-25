Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HaGaon HaRav Yitzchak Yosef Is Hospitalized Again For Testing


HaGaon HaRav Yitzchak Yosef was hospitalized overnight Monday for testing at the Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem, Kikar H’Shabbat reported.

Shas chairman Aryeh Deri arrived at the hospital to accompany him during the tests. In the course of the visit, the Supreme Court announced on Tuesday morning that it will be publishing its verdict on the Chareidi draft law at 11 a.m. and Deri consulted with HaRav Yosef on the issue.

After the tests were completed, HaRav Yosef was released to his home.

HaRav Yosef was previously hospitalized on Shabbos morning and was released after undergoing testing.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



