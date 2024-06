The Sephardic Chief Rabbi of Israel, Hagaon HaRav Yitzchak Yosef, was hospitalized on Shabbos morning after not feeling well.

He was taken from his home in the Sanhedria section of Yerushalyim to Shaarei Tzedek Hospital.

After a slew of tests, he was released when Shabbos was over.

The attached photo was taken on Motzei Shabbos.