DRAMATIC RULING: Supreme Court: Gov’t Must Draft Bnei Torah, Withhold Funds From Yeshivos


In a dramatic ruling published on Tuesday morning, the Supreme Court published its decision on petitions regarding the Charedi draft law and ruled that the government must draft bnei yeshivos and withhold funding to yeshivos and kollelim.

Nine Supreme Court judges unanimously ruled that there is no legal framework that makes it possible for the State to avoid drafting bnei yeshivos and therefore must act in accordance with the provisions of the Security Service Law.

They also ruled that in the absence of a legal framework for exempting bnei yeshivos, funds to yeshivos and kollelim for students eligible for the draft cannot be transferred.

Jerusalem Affairs Minister Meir Porush responded to the ruling by stating: “The Supreme Court ruling is leading us to two states here: one that is being run as it is now and another state in which bnei yeshivos will continue to learn Torah as they used to in the state that Ben-Gurion declared.”

Noam party chairman Avi Maoz responded by stating: “Supreme Court judges continue in the footsteps of Aharon Barak, according to which ‘the whole country is a judge,’ and invade public areas that clearly belong to the elected representatives of the legislative and executive branches.”

“This is another step that harms the democratic system of the State of Israel, and this time it is the weakest part of the state and society during a war. It’s time to put an end to the dictatorship of the Supreme Court.”

UTJ chairman Meir Gafni responded by stating: “!לא תשכח מפי זרעו”

According to media reports, the IDF is only prepared to recruit about 3,000 Chareidim out of the 66,000 bnei yeshivos who are eligible for the draft.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



