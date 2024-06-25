Blinken Presses Gallant On Gaza Aid, Urges Israel To Avoid Escalation With Hezbollah

In a meeting with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken emphasized the need for Israel to take additional steps to protect humanitarian workers and ensure the delivery of aid throughout Gaza. The meeting comes as the Israel-Hamas war continues, with ongoing efforts to secure a hostage-ceasefire deal.

According to a State Department readout, Blinken “emphasized the need to take additional steps to protect humanitarian workers in Gaza and deliver assistance throughout Gaza in full coordination with the United Nations.” He also updated Gallant on US planning for the post-war governance of Gaza, emphasizing the importance of this work to Israel’s security.

The US has repeatedly criticized Israel for its handling of the situation in Gaza, arguing that failure to plan for the “day after” will lead to either permanent occupation or chaos in the Strip, allowing Hamas to reconstitute.

Regarding the fighting between Israel and Hezbollah, Blinken “underscored the importance of avoiding further escalation of the conflict and reaching a diplomatic resolution that allows both Israeli and Lebanese families to return to their homes.” He reaffirmed the United States’ “ironclad commitment to Israel’s security.”

