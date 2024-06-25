Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
President Yitzchak Herzog Gives Sen. John Fetterman A Hero’s Welcome To Israel


Israeli President Yitzchak Herzog welcomed Senator John Fetterman to Israel on Tuesday, marking the senator’s first visit to the country, with Herzog expressing his deepest thanks to Fetterman for his steadfast support and solidarity with the Israeli people.

During the meeting, Senator Fetterman revealed a poignant symbol of his commitment to the cause, showing President Herzog a bracelet given to him by families who lost loved ones in the Nova Festival massacre on October 7th. The Senator vowed to wear the bracelet until all hostages are returned home to their families.

President Herzog warmly addressed Senator Fetterman, saying, “Welcome to Israel, my friend. I know that you come out of passion and love for this country. And I want to say thank you, on behalf of our nation and on behalf of Israel. Those who stand with us, showing moral clarity, we shall never forget them. And we want to thank you; you’re a true leader.”

Senator Fetterman humbly responded, “I’m honored by those words, but I don’t really believe I should be thanked for just doing my job. It’s been a very easy and clear choice throughout all of this, through everything your nation has been through after October 7. I’ve always wanted to be a very consistent voice throughout all this.”

