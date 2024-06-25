Gantz: IDF Can Destroy Hezbollah’s Military Capabilities in Days, But Warns of Heavy Price

National Unity party leader Benny Gantz declared on Tuesday that the IDF has the capability to destroy Hezbollah’s military capabilities in a matter of days. However, he warned that this would come at a heavy price, including major incidents of harm to the public.

Speaking at the Herzliya Conference, Gantz emphasized the need to “return the southern and northern residents back to their homes, even at the price of escalation.” He expressed confidence in the IDF’s ability to take down Hezbollah, saying, “We can bring Lebanon completely into the dark, and take apart Hezbollah’s power in days.”

Gantz also highlighted the importance of building a regional and global alliance against Iran, including normalization with Saudi Arabia and other states. He stressed the need to work closely with the US to build up Israel’s defenses and prepare for the challenge of stopping Iranian nuclear weapons.

In addition, Gantz discussed the long-term conflict with Hamas, emphasizing the need for a political plan to replace the terror group’s management of Gaza. He also advocated for a hostage deal, even if it means ending the war for now, and noted that a long ceasefire would not mean allowing Hamas leaders to live freely.

Finally, Gantz praised the High Court of Justice ruling that ordered all Charedim to join the IDF, and urged the creation of mechanisms to integrate Charedim into the IDF in higher numbers.

