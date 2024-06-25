Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Aron Wieder Wins Democratic Nomination For 97th District NYS Assembly Seat


Long-serving Rockland legislator Aron Wieder has emerged as the winner in Tuesday’s primary election against Eudson Francois, securing the Democratic nomination to represent the 97th District in the New York State Assembly.

Born and raised in Brooklyn, Wieder attended the Machzikei Hadas yeshiva and later studied in Israel. He began his political journey in 2008 as a member of the East Ramapo School Board, where he served as vice president and later president, introducing initiatives such as full-day kindergarten and supporting the renowned East Ramapo Marching Band.

Wieder’s commitment to public service has been recognized with numerous awards, including the Board Excellence Award from the New York State School Board Association and a Certificate of Excellence from the Rockland County School Board Association.

As a legislator, Wieder has fought tirelessly for fiscal responsibility, relief from unfunded state mandates, and social justice. He has championed infrastructure projects, including the Stonehouse Road flood mitigation project, and advocated for local initiatives such as drainage and road improvement on Robert Pitt Drive.

Wieder serves as Chair of the Budget & Finance Committee and is a member of various other committees, including the NAACP and the Rockland County Democratic Committee.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



