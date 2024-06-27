H’YD: IDF Soldier Killed, 16 Injured From Roadside Bombs In Jenin

An IDF soldier was killed and 16 soldiers were injured, one seriously, by roadside bombs in Jenin overnight Wednesday.

The soldier was identified as Cpt. Alon Sacgiu, H’yd, 22, from Hadera. He served as the squad commander of the Charuv Reconnaissance Unit of the Kfir Brigade.

IDF forces were carrying out a counterterrorism operation in Jenin. As per protocol, engineering forces entered Jenin first with armored bulldozers to “shave the asphalt” and uncover any hidden roadside bombs.

Nevertheless, an APC then entered and was hit by a deeply planted large bomb, causing minor injuries. Another APC with medical forces arrived at the scene to treat the wounded and another large bomb exploded, causing serious injuries and leading to the death of Sacgiu, H’yd.

One soldier was seriously wounded, five were moderately wounded and the rest lightly. According to the IDF’s initial investigation, Sacgui, H’yd and the soldier who was seriously injured were not inside the APC when the second bomb exploded.

An initial investigation of the incident showed that the two bombs that exploded one after the other were particularly large and were buried deep in the ground – about one and a half meters. Normally, the local terrorists bury explosives at dozens of centimeters in the ground at the deepest.

In recent months there has been a significant increase in the threat of bombs in Palestinian terror hotbeds in Yehudah and Shomron, with IDF forces not only facing increasing amounts of explosives but explosive devices that are larger and more sophisticated.

