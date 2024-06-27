Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
SHOCK IN BEIT SHEMESH: Chassid Arrested For Allegedly Spying For Iran


A 24-year-old chassidish avreich who lives in Ramat Beit Shemesh Daled was arrested overnight Wednesday for alleged involvement in a serious case of espionage for Iran.

According to the neighbors, a large number of police forces raided his home in the early hours of Thursday morning, arresting him and taking him for an interrogation.

He was brought before the court early Thursday afternoon for an extension of his arrest.

The shocked neighbors told Chareidi media outlets that they are sure there must be some mistake as the suspect is a serious avreich from a known family. One neighbor told Chareidim10 said that the chassid is a computer expert and perhaps unknowingly worked for someone with ties to Iran.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



