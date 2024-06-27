From Hamas To Harmony: Israeli Officials Reviewing Comprehensive Plan For Gaza’s Future

Top Israeli government and security officials are reviewing a comprehensive plan from four Israeli academics for transforming and rebuilding Gaza after Hamas, which emphasizes the need for a total defeat of the terrorist group and a focus on deradicalization, rehabilitation, and institution-building.

The 28-page document stresses that Israel’s success depends not only on military and diplomatic efforts but also on its ability to “rehabilitate and transform a nation that was led by a murderous ideology” and create stable institutions and a culture that accepts Israel’s existence.

The authors, Netta Barak-Corren, Danny Orbach, Netanel Flamer, and Harel Chorev-Halewa, draw on post-World War II Germany and Japan as successful examples of transformation and Iraq and Afghanistan as unsuccessful cases.

They emphasize that total defeat is a precondition, defined by three parameters: loss of territory, loss of sovereignty, and public trials for Hamas leaders and October 7 perpetrators.

The plan recommends leaving Hamas’ middle management in place to run Gaza, while removing upper echelons and those with “blood on their hands.” It also suggests partnering with moderate Arab states and creating a positive horizon for the defeated nation, with independence coming only when concrete goals are met, including education for peace and effective governance.

The authors stress the need for civilian management, dignified treatment of the local population, and a focus on building trust. They also call for overhauling education, religion, and media systems to eradicate jihadist ambitions and create a moderate Arab-Muslim entity.

While the plan is being circulated among Israel’s government and security establishment, its implementation remains uncertain, with some experts expressing skepticism about the feasibility of such an ambitious transformation.

