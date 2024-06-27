US Embassy: “Strongly Reconsider Travel To Lebanon”

The US Embassy in London published a travel warning, warning US citizens to “strongly reconsider” traveling to Lebanon.

“We remind US citizens to strongly reconsider travel to Lebanon,” the statement says. “The security environment remains complex and can change quickly.”

“The US Embassy reminds US citizens to review the current Travel Advisory for Lebanon. In particular, we call your attention to the Country Summary which advises that the Lebanese government cannot guarantee the protection of US citizens against sudden outbreaks of violence and armed conflict.

“US citizens in Lebanon should not travel to southern Lebanon, the Lebanon-Syria border area, or refugee settlements.”

On Wednesday, Germany, the Netherlands, North Macedonia and Russia instructed their citizens to leave Lebanon on commercial flights “while still possible.” Kuwait and Canada issued similar instructions earlier in the week.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)