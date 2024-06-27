32 Peleg Protestors After Blocking Highway In Bnei Brak Over IDF Draft Gezeira [VIDEOA]

Thirty two Peleg Yerushalmi protesters were arrested by police on Tuesday for blocking Route 4 at Coca-Cola Junction in a demonstration against proposals to draft them into the military.

Police used horses and officers were in riot gear when they broke up the protest.

According to police reports, some protesters verbally assaulted officers, calling them “Nazis,” and lay down under police vehicles in an attempt to block their movement.

The protestors were identified as members of Peleg Yerushalmi, a group that regularly protests against the enlistment of yeshiva bochurim into the military.

