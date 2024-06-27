Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Growing No. Of Nations Telling Citizens To Leave Lebanon; IDF Moving Troops To Northern Border


An increasing number of countries are advising their citizens to leave Lebanon as fear of an all-out war between Israel and Hezbollah increases.

Kuwait and Canada have already advised their citizens to leave and Canada deployed military forces to the area to prepare for the possibility of an emergency evacuation.

On Wednesday, Germany instructed its citizens to leave Lebanon on commercial flights “while still possible,” warning that an escalation in the situation could lead to all flights being grounded at Beirut Airport. The Netherlands, North Macedonia and Russia issued similar instructions to their citizens.

A damning report by The Telegraph on Monday said that Hezbollah is storing a massive arsenal of Iranian weapons, missiles and explosives at Beirut Airport.

Also, the Lebanese Al-Akhbar media outlet reported on Wednesday that Western embassies in Lebanon are searching for possible sites on the Lebanese coast they could use to potentially evacuate their citizens by sea.

Meanwhile, Hebrew media reports say that the IDF has quietly deployed more troops to the northern border, including the transfer of units from Gaza.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



