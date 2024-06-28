TEFILLOS: HaGaon HaRav Yehuda Deri, Rav Of Be’er Sheva, Hospitalized In Critical Condition

The Rav of Be’er Sheva, HaGaon HaRav Yehuda Deri, was hospitalized overnight Thursday in the ICU in Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem.

He is in critical condition after developing complications from an infection in his leg.

At the advice of Gedolei Yisrael, Rafael has been added to his name.

HaRav Deri, 66, is a member of the Moetzet HaRabbanut HaReishit and is one of the candidates for the position of the next Sephardi Chief Rabbi of Israel. He is the brother of Shas chairman Aryeh Deri.

Please daven for the refuah sheleimah of HaRav Yehudah Rafael ben Esther b’toch sha’ar cholei Yisrael.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)