CATSKILLS: Second Alarm Fire At Highland Park Bungalow Colony In Woodridge [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]

Emergency personal were on the scene of a working structure fire in Woodridge, Friday afternoon, CATSKILL SCOOP REPORTED.

The fire department was on the scene at around 1:30PM, with a fire in a bungalow at “Highland Park” located at 104 Highland Avenue. It quicky went to a Second Alarm response, with numerous fire departments responding for mutual aid requests.

Originally, there were reports that two children were missing, but thankfully, they were located, and were not inside the building.

Catskills Hatzolah is on the scene as well.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)