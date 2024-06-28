Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

CATSKILLS: Second Alarm Fire At Highland Park Bungalow Colony In Woodridge [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]


Emergency personal were on the scene of a working structure fire in Woodridge, Friday afternoon, CATSKILL SCOOP REPORTED.

The fire department was on the scene at around 1:30PM, with a fire in a bungalow at “Highland Park” located at 104 Highland Avenue. It quicky went to a Second Alarm response, with numerous fire departments responding for mutual aid requests.

Originally, there were reports that two children were missing, but thankfully, they were located, and were not inside the building.

Catskills Hatzolah is on the scene as well.

THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED ON THE CATSKILL SCOOP STATUS – SIGN UP NOW TO NEVER MISS A STORY IN LIVE TIME 24 HOURS A DAY!

CLICK HERE SIGN UP TO THE CATSKILL SCOOP WHATSAPP STATUS TO BE INFORMED OF CATSKILL NEWS IN LIVE TIME

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

32 Peleg Protestors Arrested After Blocking Highway In Bnei Brak [VIDEO]

UPDATE FROM NY: Divided Appellate Court Holds that Felder Law Allows State Education Commissioner to Regulate Yeshivas

SHOCK IN BEIT SHEMESH: Chassid Arrested For Allegedly Spying For Iran

“SHAME ON YOU!” Israel’s Foreign Minister Slams Erdogan as “War Criminal” Over Support for Hezbollah

YWN EDITORIAL: The Tragic Hypocrisy of Mental Health Awareness in Our Community

H’YD: IDF Soldier Killed, 16 Injured From Roadside Bombs In Jenin

HaRav Maya Of Sefardi Moetzet: “Even Those Who Aren’t Learning Cannot Serve In IDF”

TRAGEDY IN MONSEY: 13-Year-Old Bochur Struck And Killed By Vehicle In Pomona

Judaica Store In Flatbush Is Victim Of Brazen Knife-Point Robbery; Shomrim Apprehends Suspect

Making Sense of The Lakewood Tragedy

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network